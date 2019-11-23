Rain Ending; Turning Cooler

Rain is tapering down to light drizzle this morning as a cold front moves through; gradual clearing by late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures hold in the upper 50s during the day, then falling to the middle 30s Sunday morning. For football games across the dry, expect chilly weather along with a cool north breeze, but fortunately, dry. Lots of sunshine during the day Sunday and slightly warmer with highs near 60. The pattern once again becomes unsettled next week, featuring periods of showers along with a few storms beginning Tuesday. Rain chances decrease a bit for Thanksgiving, but scattered showers are certainly a possibility.