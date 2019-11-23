MDHS launches new ‘My Resources’ website to help those in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether it’s social workers out in the field, social service agencies, or families looking for help, the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making it easier to connect with the right place to find information.
A new website "My Resources" has some of the answers with a click of the mouse or at the tips of your fingers.
My Resources is online. It is a one stop guide to find services in everything from education to legal, food, housing and childcare. The website is easy to navigate, providing numbers, names of agencies and addresses.
Christopher Freeze, the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services said, “that program is designed for our own workers to use, CPS workers to use, even anybody in the state can use it. You can go online and it will tell you within your zip code area what businesses, what help is available to you that you might not have known about.”
Christopher Freeze has been Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services since August 1st. He says one of his goals is to help those the agency serves move from crisis to self sufficiency.
“It’s got at last count over 8,000 individuals, businesses who have contributed some type of information and our goal is to expand that," said Freeze.
Kim Smith with MDHS says My Resources helps connect the dots whether it is from your desktop or mobile device.
Smith said, "we need that one centralized location so that you can go to one spot and find what you need to help get through any kind of circumstances or just find some general knowledge."
On the website you can apply for services like SNAP which is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. So far Smith says they have seen more activity in two counties.
"Some of our busiest counties are Hinds and Harrison. And some of our busiest services are food and family services”, Smith said.
As the word gets out whether it is law enforcement, social workers, educators or other agencies, MDHS is hoping My Resources will be another tool for them to provide answers and help for those in need.
You can find a link to “My Resources” here.
