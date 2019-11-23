Conservation officers remind hunters of CWD testing sites as deer hunting season begins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says deer hunting season starts today.
This is for hunters who use guns. The season runs from November 23rd to December 1st.
Conservation officers are reminding hunters about the new chronic wasting disease test sites.
In 2018, hunters had only 12 reporting stations to test their deer for disease.
This year, there will be a total of 36 testing locations available statewide.
Also new this year, Hunters will be given a unique identification number so they can check their sample online.
In March, this year, Mississippi had 19 cases of the disease confirmed in Benton, Issaquena, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, and Tallahatchie counties.
Chronic wasting disease affects the brain and nervous system of deer, causing them to stumble, lose weight, and a complete lack of energy.
