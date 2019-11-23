Allred’s of Hazlehurst selling pharmacy after more than 100 years in business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have an update on a 3 On Your Side investigation you saw in October about the problems locally owned pharmacies are having with a component of Medicare Part-D called Direct and Indirect Remuneration or DIR.
I featured a more than 100-year-old pharmacy in Hazlehurst called Allred’s.
Now, the owner of Allred’s, Jackie Thompson, has decided to sell the pharmacy to Walgreens.
Thompson, the owner for almost 50-years, told me, while he loves the practice of pharmacy, he could not continue to fight the low reimbursement from the Pharmacy Benefit Managers or PBM’s.
He says it has drained his excess funds.
Thompson says he will continue operating the gift shop in Allred’s.
