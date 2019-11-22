Two more lawsuits filed against Ridgway Lane over missing money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more housing groups are filing lawsuits against Ridgway Lane.
The Palisades Homeowner Association in Brandon and the Diplomat Condominium in Jackson are the latest to join a long list of HOA’s accusing the property management company of missing funds.
The Palisades lawsuit says Ridgway Lane transferred funds in excess of $87,000 to their own accounts and has not returned the money.
The Diplomat is accusing them of Breach of Contract, Fraud, Gross Negligence among several other allegations.
These two groups are the latest in a growing list of accusers.
The Bridgewater Homeowners Association in Madison County claims that Ridgway Lane stole nearly $900,000 from their accounts.
Bruenburg HOA in Clinton said they are missing $180,000 from their accounts.
Dinsmore and Lakebend also added onto the list of suits, claiming more than $200,000 each was missing.
Eight lawsuits in total have now been filed against Ridgway Lane.
Former Ridgway President David Lane has declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuits. He stepped down earlier this month over health issues.
