Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 74 degrees today in Jackson. A cold front is entering the picture Friday. This will bring us some showers, maybe a thunderstorm as well. Severe weather is unlikely. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s, before cooling down in the afternoon from showers. Showers will continue on and off through Friday night and Saturday morning. The lows will be in the 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday as skies slowly clear. Sunday will be a sunny day with temperatures starting in the upper 30s and reaching the 60s in the afternoon. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, expect highs in the middle 60s and lows in the 40s with partly sunny skies and just a chance for a shower. South wind tonight and Friday between 5 and 10mph. Average high is 66 and the average low is 42 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:36am and the sunset is 4:57pm this time of year. Plan on a wet Friday night football forecast, but the Alcorn vs. JSU game Saturday should be dry with just cool temperatures.