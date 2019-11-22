Mississippi College holds Dance Marathon fundraiser for Batson Children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - How do you raise money for a serious cause and make it fun too? Organizers at Mississippi College are doing it with a Dance Marathon to benefit Children’s of Mississippi and Batson Children’s hospital.
More than a hundred college students and children who’ve been cared for by the hospital, show off their dance moves for big bucks.
Decimbra Middleton, whose son has been a Batson patient said, “It’s such an honor; we really appreciate this opportunity. it kind of makes us feel like everyone is family and they try to relate to things that certain families are going through.”
Mississippi College student Shem McConnell said, “It’s honestly such a humbling experience to get to raise money for children who don’t have a voice.”
The event is not only to raise money, but to raise awareness of the kids at Batson Children’s Hospital.
Mississippi College Students partnered with school administrators and UMMC officials to initiate their first dance marathon three years ago.
