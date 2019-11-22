Mississippi Aquarium tickets to be available for holiday gift giving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine getting to be among the very first people to experience the new Mississippi Aquarium when it opens this spring? You can give someone that gift this holiday season with tickets or gift certificates that go on sale next week.
The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport isn’t set to open until April 30, 2020. But general admission tickets will be available for purchase on the aquarium’s website beginning November 29, 2019. The website will prompt you to pick a specific date to visit the aquarium. If you’d rather keep your plans open, you will have the option to purchase gift certificates.
Gift certificates may be purchased in $25, $50, or $100 increments or in the form of general and children day passes. But be aware: gift certificates may only be used to purchase general admission, memberships and featured experiences, and can not be used for merchandise or concessions.
Individual and family memberships are already available for purchase on the Aquarium’s website: https://www.msaquarium.org/
What will to cost me to visit the Mississippi Aquarium?
- General Admission $29.95 (ages 12-64)
- Children Admission $24.95 (ages 3-12)
Membership Pricing:
- Individual Membership: $95
- Family of 4 Membership: $345
