2 Miss. men claim Catholic church pressured them into low-paying settlements following sexual assault allegations

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WMC) - A pair of cousins who say they were sexually assaulted by two Franciscan brothers filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
AP reports the two men are claiming they were pressured into signing low-paying settlements and were required to keep quiet about the alleged abuse by Catholic officials.
La Jarvis Love of Senatobia and Joshua Love of Greenwood say they were abused while they were attending a Catholic grade school in Greenwood and during a trip to New York.
Joshua’s brother, Rapheal Love has also made accusations regarding sexual abuse involving the church.
According to AP, the Catholic diocese of Jackson has settled previous cases with payouts amounting to $250,000 -- some even reaching $500,000. But the Love cousins were reportedly offered $15,000.
AP first reported the accusations back in August.
