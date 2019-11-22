‘A miracle:’ Teen escapes safely after car crashes into deep water

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was able to escape safely after her vehicle went into the water.
The crash happened Friday afternoon on MS 25 near 471 in Rankin County.
The driver of the car, Anna Wimberley, said she lost control of the car when it started to hydroplane. Then she hit a bump in the crash and crashed into the water.
Anna was locked in the car, which was in about 25 feet of water. She said she tried to open the doors, but was unable to. She was eventually able to get in the back of the car and kick open one of the rear doors before the back of the car was submerged, and swam to safety.
“This is a miracle,” Wimberley’s father said. “Even law enforcement officers said usually in a situation like this, they normally pull bodies out, not have somebody standing up.”
Anna bought the car with her own money. A dive team arrived to the scene, but were unable to find the car because the water was so deep. A dive team will return to the scene to again try to find the car.
