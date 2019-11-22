Madison County organization asking for help supplying gifts to children in need

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is quickly approaching and a Madison County organization needs your help to make sure children in need have a present under the tree.
MadCAAP has been helping families in need for decades, but they depend on the public to help them out.
Right now they are looking for people to adopt a child. It’s part of their annual Holiday Adopt A Child program.
MadCAAP, which stands for Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty, has been offering this program during the holidays to families here in Madison County since 1985.
Low-income parents are required to attend 12-hours of educational programs that include topics such as financial planning and parenting in order to be selected for the holiday adopt a child program. The goal is to help them take steps to get out of poverty.
Once selected, MadCAAP looks to the public to adopt these families and purchase the gifts from their wish list. Many children would have no gifts under the tree if not for this program.
At last check, 197 children still need to be adopted.
If you are interested in adopting a child, contact Karen at karen@madcaap@bellsouth.net. Donors are asked to spend $125 on that child/family or you can simply donate the money and they will purchase the items for you.
