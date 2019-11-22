Lady Bulldogs roll by JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A double-double from Ameshya Williams against her old team was not enough as the No. 10 Mississippi State women’s basketball team took an early lead and never looked back, toppling Jackson State, 92-53, in what was the first game between the two teams held at the Williams Assembly Center.
Williams, who transferred to JSU from Mississippi State last season, scored the first four points for the Lady Tigers, giving them a 4-2 advantage in the game’s opening minutes -- the only lead for JSU in the game. The junior forward led her team with 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds.
On the other end, JSU’s defense had no answer for MSU’s Jessika Carter who led all scorers with 21 points and one of four Lady Bulldogs to reach double-figures.
With the win, Mississippi State improves to 5-0 on the season and now looks forward to the middle game of this three-game road stretch with a trip to Marquette on Monday. The Lady Tigers meanwhile head back on the road after this one game at home with a trip to Central Arkansas on Saturday in what will begin a four game stint away from Jackson.
