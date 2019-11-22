Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers scattered across the area this evening will continue overnight tonight and end during the morning Saturday. Low temperatures will fall off into the 50s. Rainfall amounts will total under an inch in most spots. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with breaks developing after a sprinkle or two during the day. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will start off chilly in the 30s, but above freezing. Sunshine will help warm us into the lower and middle 60s by afternoon. Sunday looks to be the better of the two days this weekend. Next week will give us highs in the 60s and 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A series of weather systems will impact the area next week. While severe weather is unlikely, there will be a few showers on either day surrounding Thanksgiving Day, including the holiday itself. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Southwest wind tonight at 10mph turning more westerly at the same speed Saturday. Average high is 65 and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 4:57pm.