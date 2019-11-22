Former FCAHS student accused of threatening school shooting in song lyrics

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Forrest County Agricultural High School student is behind bars, accused of making a song with lyrics threatening a shooting at the school.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said 18-year-old Michael Hartfield II was arrested Thursday night and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Tryner said the FCAHS school resource officer alerted the sheriff’s office to the disturbing content of the song Thursday. After listening to the expletive-laced lyrics, investigators obtained a warrant for Hartfield’s arrest.
The song was uploaded to the popular music sharing website SoundCloud but has since been removed.
In the song, Tryner said Hartfield mentions shooting up the school, classrooms and faculty. Tryner said the song mentions some current school employees by name.
Hartfield surrendered to Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night. Tryner said Hartfield was not armed when he was arrested.
Hartfield will make his initial appearance in Forrest County Justice Court on Friday morning. He is currently being held at the Forrest County Jail. If convicted, Hartfield could face up to 10 years in prison.
Tryner said Hartfield was charged under a new terroristic threat law that went into effect in Mississippi in July.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.