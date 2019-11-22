First Alert Forecast: rain, storms Friday, cooler weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will begin to edge closer to the region through Friday, bringing up chances for showers and storms through the latter part of the morning, into the afternoon. A gusty storm can’t be ruled out, but the severe threat looks remain minimal. Highs ahead of the front will manage the balmy, breezy 70s. Rain chances will stick around overnight with lows slipping into the 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain chances will taper Saturday morning – leaving behind a mostly cloudy, blustery afternoon as the system exits the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s amid the chilly northerly breezes. Skies will gradually clear as lows drop in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine re-emerges Sunday as highs climb into the lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into Thanksgiving week, we’ll be quiet Monday, though a few storm systems may affect the region Tuesday through Thursday with bouts of rain with a brief reprieve Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year. Highs Monday will run into the 60s, 70s Tuesday before a brief cool down Wednesday, nearing 70° again Thanksgiving Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.