’Dangerous’ murder suspect wanted in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Police continue the search for a man wanted for murder in Jefferson Davis County.
Prentiss Police Department Detective Richard Browning said Carlos Taylor was shot several times in a car on Tyrone Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they have leads on a suspect, but they are not releasing his identity at this time. Officials did say the suspect is considered dangerous.
The investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing. If you have any information on this deadly shooting, you’re asked to call the Prentiss Police Department.
