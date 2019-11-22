Carter leads MSU over Tulane in Myrtle Beach opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WLBT) - Tyson Carter became the 40th member of Mississippi State’s 1,000-point club and secured his first career-double with 16 points and a career-best 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs dialed up an 80-66 victory over Tulane during Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center on Coastal Carolina’s campus.
The win enabled Mississippi State (5-0) to snap a three-game skid in regular season tournament openers which dated back to 2014-15 and advance to Friday’s semifinals where the Bulldogs will meet No. 17 Villanova (3-1). Tip time is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. CT televised by ESPN2.
Carter amassed all 16 of his points in the second half. He was 4-of-5 from the floor ignited by a trio of three-pointers. The Starkville native also grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds during the second 20 minutes. He went over 1,000-point barrier on a breakaway dunk off a KeyShawn Feazell steal and outlet at the 11:21 mark. He and his father, Greg Carter, are the first father-son combo with 1,000 career points apiece to both play in the SEC.
Iverson Molinar racked up a season’s best and game-leading 21 points coupled with a season-high tying five assists. He hit on six of his eight shots attempts headed by four treys and connected on all five of his foul shots.
Reggie Perry worked his way to 18 points, his highest scoring output versus a non-conference opponent, to bring his streak to five straight games in double figures to start the season. He was an efficient 7-of-8 from the floor and chipped in five rebounds, two assists and two steals before he fouled out.
Robert Woodard II turned in seven points and four rebounds whereas Abdul Ado notched two points, nine rebounds and two assists.
MSU’s bench play was sparked by Feazell, Prince Oduro and D.J. Stewart Jr. who combined for 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The trio also accounted for eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
For the contest, MSU knocked down 26-of-43 shot attempts (60.5 percent), 11-of-20 from three-point territory (55.0 percent) and 17-of-21 (81.0 percent) at the free throw line. The 60.5 shooting clip was MSU’s fourth-best under Ben Howland. The Bulldogs also dominated the battle the boards with a healthy 41-16 advantage.
State handed out 19 assists against 25 turnovers, while the Green Wave (3-1) compiled 13 assists and 11 turnovers.
Tulane shot 23-of-59 overall (39.0 percent), 9-of-25 on three-pointers (36.0 percent) and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe (91.7 percent). The Green Wave were led by 12 points apiece from K.J. Lawson and Christion Thompson. Jordan Walker added 11 points, six assists and three steals for Tulane.
