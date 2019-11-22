Carter leads MSU over Tulane in Myrtle Beach opener

Carter amassed all 16 of his points in the second half. He was 4-of-5 from the floor ignited by a trio of three-pointers. The Starkville native also grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds during the second 20 minutes. He went over 1,000-point barrier on a breakaway dunk off a KeyShawn Feazell steal and outlet at the 11:21 mark. He and his father, Greg Carter, are the first father-son combo with 1,000 career points apiece to both play in the SEC.