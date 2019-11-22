Canton’s Ward 5 runoff results are being challenged by candidate

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Only two votes separate the two candidates in the Ward 5 Board of Aldermen runoff election in Canton. The results are now being challenged.
John Brown has made a formal complaint challenging the election for voter irregularities.
Brown says he is contesting the race against Tim Taylor with the Canton Municipal Election Commission. The race was certified by the election commission in Taylor's favor Wednesday.
Taylor had 115 votes to Brown's 113. Voters were back at the polls Tuesday for the runoff to replace former Canton Police Chief Vickie McNeil.
McNeil resigned in September after charges against her were dropped in a voter fraud case.
