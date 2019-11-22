Baptist Medical Center first in the metro to perform new procedure that prevents strokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Baptist Medical Center first in the metro to perform new procedure that helps to prevent future strokes.
The procedure treats Carotid Artery Disease, which is estimated to be the source of stroke in up to a third of cases.
It’s called TCAR... TransCarotid Artery Revascularization and it’s a clinically proven, new, and safe option in the fight against stroke.
“The carotid arteries are the arteries in the neck that supply the brain... and it is often the cause of a stroke.”
With 400,000 new diagnoses of the disease made every year in the U.S. alone.
Dr. Rishi Roy is a Heart Vascular Surgeon at Baptist.
“The TCAR procedure is a stenting procedure, but hybrid because we make an incision in the neck and then stent through that. It comes with a stroke risk of 1.4 percent. We are diminishing stroke risks.”
Here's how it works.
The procedure prevents a stroke from happening by temporarily reversing blood flow... so any small pieces of plaque that may break off are diverted away from the brain.
Dr. Roy say’s the stent is then placed inside the artery to stabilize the plaque... minimizing the risk of a future stroke.
“Specifically the TCAR procedure compared to the old school method of open surgery. The outcome is much better decreasing stroke rate during the procedure itself compared to open carotid endarterectomy.”
Dr. Roy says the procedure has many other health benefits.
“We reduce the stroke risk, reduce other risks factors like having a heart attack or cardiac events. The overall outcomes have been much better.”
Because of the procedures low stroke risk and faster patient recovery, Dr. Roy say’s he believes this is an excellent option for patients.
“Typically 90 percent of patients go home the next day. The incisions are about an inch and we watch your blood pressure, make sure you don’t have any headaches, and make sure it all looks good!”
