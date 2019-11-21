Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old Jackson woman suffering from medical condition

Vernetta Hancock (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Josh Carter | November 20, 2019 at 10:28 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:46 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 31-year-old Jackson woman Wednesday night.

Vernetta Hancock is described as a black female who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Hancock was last seen Monday, Nov 18, around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Savannah Street in Hinds County.

She was wearing a white polka dot shirt and black shorts.

Family members say Vernetta Hancock suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information about where Vernetta Hancock may be, they are asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.

