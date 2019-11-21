Officials hope to finish Natchez Trace repairs by end of month

Drove video shows the work being done to the Natchez Trace. (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | November 21, 2019 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:40 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway hope the road will be open to traffic by the end of the month.

However, they'll need weather to cooperate.

A section of the parkway between I-55 and Highway 49 has been closed since October 31 so crews can fix an erosion problem on the shoulder.

The maintenance supervisor said they hope to be finished by the end of November, but it could continue until early December if there’s too much rain.

