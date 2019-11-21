Kishawnna Buckley, 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kishawnna Buckley, an 18-year-old black woman, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, after a shooting one day earlier, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers found Buckley lying in the roadway on Lake Forest Drive near Forest Avenue.
Paramedics transported Buckley to a Jackson-area hospital, where she died Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators learned Buckley had been in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with three other people.
One individual in the back seat, Holmes said, was handling a gun when the firearm discharged and struck Buckley.
Shortly after Buckley’s death, police arrested 19-year-old Keyshun Jefferson and charged him with manslaughter.
