Jackson police release information on 1 missing person, 2 juvenile runaways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on one missing adult and two juvenile runaways.
Ellis Cameron, Jr. is described as a black male who is 5′9″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen on 532 Burns Street in Jackson and was wearing black pants and a white shirt.
Cameron, Jr. has been missing since October 2019.
His family says that he is known to suffer from conditions that may impair his judgement.
Densel Renan Dominguez and Marco Sanchez-Perdomo were last seen at 3409 North State Street in Jackson before riding away in a white SUV.
They have been missing since September 16, 2019.
Dominguez is described as an Hispanic male who is 5′1″ and weighs 166 pounds.
His eyes and hair are black.
Sanchez-Perdomo is also described as an Hispanic male who is 5′6″ and weighs 105 pounds.
He has black hair and black eyes.
Anyone with any information about any of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan with the Jackson Police Department - Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS
