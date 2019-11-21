Investigation underway after noose found in AU campus residence hall

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after an extension cord tied as a noose was found in an Auburn University residence hall.
According to Auburn University Campus Safety, the cord was found earlier Wednesday in a common area of a campus residence hall and quickly removed.
Campus Safety says the university condemns the action as antithetical to the values of Auburn. Campus safety says intolerance, intimidation, and threatening behavior has no place on Auburn’s campus.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Auburn police at 334-501-3100 (option 1) or 334-246-1391.
