Huge home opener for JSU women with Mississippi State in town

While a unique event in that this will be just the third time this decade that JSU and Mississippi State square off, and the first time in Jackson, going up against a ranked opponent is almost old hat at this point. Through just four games this season, the Lady Tigers have already faced two teams in the top 25, a 83-68 loss at No. 18 Miami and a 91-51 defeat on the road last Friday at No. 21 Indiana.