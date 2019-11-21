Former Lamar Co. teacher sentenced for statutory rape

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County teacher was sentenced Thursday for statutory rape involving a student under the age of 16.
Jenny Christine Hipp was sentenced to seven years in prison with three to serve after pleading guilty on Nov. 13 to having a sexual relationship with a student. Hipp must also serve four years of probation, pay a $2,500 fine and register as a sex offender upon release.
Hipp worked as a speech-language pathologist at the Lamar County School District before being charged in June 2017.
The school district began an investigation after receiving a complaint on June 15, 2017. Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith said the district contacted the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office after learning of potential criminal behavior.
Hipp was terminated by the district on June, 21, 2017.
District officials said none of the allegations occurred on school grounds.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.