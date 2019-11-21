First Alert Forecast: mild Thursday; rain, storms return Friday

THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to stream in from the south through the day ahead of our next weather maker. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of the rain will stay well to the west. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as lows only fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Our next weather maker will begin to edge closer to the region through Friday, bringing up chances for showers and storms through the latter part of the morning, into the afternoon. A gusty storm can’t be ruled out, but the severe threat looks remain minimal. Highs ahead of the front will manage the balmy, breezy 70s. Rain chances will stick around overnight with lows slipping into the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, rain chances will taper through Saturday morning amid gradually clearing skies. Highs come Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 50s. Into Thanksgiving week, we’ll be quiet Monday, though a few storm systems may affect the region Tuesday through Thursday with bouts of rain with a brief reprieve Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.