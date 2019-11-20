Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few high clouds were around today and that held back temperatures just a little vs. yesterday. We reached 71 degrees today in Jackson. We’ll be in and out of the clouds tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight in the 50s and highs tomorrow again in the 70s. Friday will usher in changes. Rain will be likely. Severe weather not so much. Temperatures will reach the 60s before dropping off Friday night. Plan on showers and cool temperatures for Friday night football games with temperatures in the 50s. Skies will clear Saturday and Sunday looks sunny, but both days will be cool with temperatures in the 50s. Thanksgiving day may be a little unsettled, but it shouldn’t be too bad. Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance for a shower and temperatures in the 50s most of the day. The average high this time of year is 66 and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 4:57pm.