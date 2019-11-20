Tim Taylor wins special runoff election for Canton Board of Aldermen

Canton officials say Taylor won the race by only two votes

Tim Taylor wins special runoff election for Canton Board of Aldermen
(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
By Maggie Wade | November 19, 2019 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 11:05 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton residents were back at the polls for a special runoff election Tuesday. On the ballot for the Canton Board of Aldermen, Tim Taylor and John Brown. Taylor appears to be the winner with 115 votes to Brown’s 113.

A special election was held in October to replace Vickie McNeil.

McNeil agreed to resign after charges against her were dropped in a voter fraud case. She stepped down in September.

McNeil, who is also a former Canton Police Chief, resigned after charges against her in a voter fraud case were dropped.
McNeil, who is also a former Canton Police Chief, resigned after charges against her in a voter fraud case were dropped. (Source: City of Canton)

Taylor will represent Ward 5 on the Board of Aldermen. Mayor William Truly confirmed the vote Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.