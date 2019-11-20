Tim Taylor wins special runoff election for Canton Board of Aldermen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton residents were back at the polls for a special runoff election Tuesday. On the ballot for the Canton Board of Aldermen, Tim Taylor and John Brown. Taylor appears to be the winner with 115 votes to Brown’s 113.
A special election was held in October to replace Vickie McNeil.
McNeil agreed to resign after charges against her were dropped in a voter fraud case. She stepped down in September.
Taylor will represent Ward 5 on the Board of Aldermen. Mayor William Truly confirmed the vote Tuesday night.
