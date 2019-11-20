Ten kids placed in their forever homes on Adoption Day in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Home sweet home! Nearly a dozen kids in Jackson County now have forever families. Ten kids walked out of court Tuesday with forever homes.
Stephanie Nichols is one of the parents choosing adoption. Two-year old Zachary Lee has been with her since he was a baby.
“Oh my gosh! It’s overwhelming," she explained. “He just came to me. [I] Just found him, got lucky. He needed a home, and I took him in.”
Last year, Stephanie’s sister adopted Zachary’s cousin.
Jackarian, Nazia and Addy have been waiting nearly four years for a forever home. Tuesday it happened with their great aunt Erica Lawrence.
“Ahhh. Just overwhelmed," Erica said.
It’s a great celebration to honor Adoption Month, and it’s the second adoption event this month in Jackson County.
Families filled the courtroom, taking pictures to save the memory. Some even created signs to mark this occasion because it’s a special one, one that only happens for a child once in a lifetime.
Next year’s Adoption Day has already been scheduled for November 6, 2020.
