Simpson County man dies after wedding party; Newlyweds arrested

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Amanda Warren and Reuben Mayes were booked inside the Harrison County jail Tuesday night, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department website.
Mayes on a hold out of Simpson County on a murder charge, and Warren on a hold for hindering prosecution. They were arrested today by U.S. Marshals.
They have been labeled as persons of interest in the death of Willie Davis, who was found dead after a wedding party. We attempted to speak to the interim sheriff and the coroner in Simpson County earlier today for more information on this case, but got no response.
According to a release from the Simpson County Sheriff at the time of Willie Davis’s death, he was headed to his car after a fight at a party when he was chased down by several people, beaten and “fired upon.”
WLBT attempted to speak to interim sheriff Greg Reynolds who said through someone else that he will not be giving an interview on this case, nor will they release any information until the investigation is complete.
Two persons of interest were named. One of them was Amanda Warren, a part-time jailer who graduated from the Simpson County Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy on November 5. The other was her new husband, Reuben Mayes.
So what actually happened?
We went to the jail in Simpson County to find out if either Reuben Mayes or Amanda Warren had been booked into the jail since Willie Davis was killed.
Amanda Warren was booked on misdemeanor drug charges. She was arrested on November 13, and bonded out the next day. We were at first told by someone in the jail that we would not be given her mugshot, which is public record, “because of the investigation and homeland security.”
But it’s still unclear how Davis died. In social media posts, his family has mentioned his being beaten, but not shot, and Interim Sheriff Reynolds won’t speak with us to clarify.
The incident happened in the area of RT Lake Road and Emmit Brown Road.
A neighbor, who didn’t want to be on camera, said he lives about a half mile off RT Lake Road and he didn’t hear any gunshots that night.
Coroner Terry Tutor did not return calls asking for a cause or manner of death. We were also unable to reach Davis’ family members.
And the question remains clear. What happened to Willie Davis on Amanda Warren and Reuben Mayes’ wedding night?
