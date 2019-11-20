Several J-Settes and Sonic Boom members suspended after hazing allegations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of Jackson State University’s Prancing J-Settes and Sonic Boom have been suspended.
According to University officials, the students have been accused of hazing and are suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
Jackson State released the following statement regarding the allegations.
“Jackson State University has temporarily suspended several members of the Prancing J-Settes and Sonic Boom over allegations of hazing pending the outcome of an investigation. Because JSU does not condone such behavior, strict policies are imposed to maintain a safe environment that promotes academic excellence.”
