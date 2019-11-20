Second person arrested a year after Vicksburg mother shot to death at her home

Adams’ boyfriend, 28-year-old Carlos Moore, was the first person to be arrested in connection to her death.

Second person arrested a year after Vicksburg mother shot to death at her home
29-year-old Kevin Phillips. (Source: Vicksburg PD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 20, 2019 at 1:25 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 1:34 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second person has been arrested over a year after a Vicksburg woman was killed in what police initially believed was a home invasion.

The U.S. Marshals in New Orleans, Louisiana, arrested 29-year-old Kevin Phillips of Vicksburg on November 18. Phillips was arrested on a warrant for accessory after the fact in the murder of Jasmine Adams.

Adams was shot to death inside her Lake Hill Drive home on August 22, 2018.

At the time of the murder, police believed there was a home invasion. Harris and Adams’ children were found inside the home at 2 a.m. when police arrived.

Adams’ boyfriend, 28-year-old Carlos Moore, was the first person to be arrested in connection to her death. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Carlos Harris
Carlos Harris (Source: Vicksburg PD)
Vicksburg police are  searching for answers after a woman was shot and killed in an early morning home invasion. It happened just before 2 a.m at a home on Lake Hill Drive.....Source: Friend
Vicksburg police are  searching for answers after a woman was shot and killed in an early morning home invasion. It happened just before 2 a.m at a home on Lake Hill Drive.....Source: Friend

Phillips waived extradition and was transported to Vicksburg.

Phillips appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on November 20, 2019 and bond was set at $750,000.00. Phillips is also being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections for Probation Violation.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.