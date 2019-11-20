Second person arrested a year after Vicksburg mother shot to death at her home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second person has been arrested over a year after a Vicksburg woman was killed in what police initially believed was a home invasion.
The U.S. Marshals in New Orleans, Louisiana, arrested 29-year-old Kevin Phillips of Vicksburg on November 18. Phillips was arrested on a warrant for accessory after the fact in the murder of Jasmine Adams.
At the time of the murder, police believed there was a home invasion. Harris and Adams’ children were found inside the home at 2 a.m. when police arrived.
Adams’ boyfriend, 28-year-old Carlos Moore, was the first person to be arrested in connection to her death. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Phillips waived extradition and was transported to Vicksburg.
Phillips appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on November 20, 2019 and bond was set at $750,000.00. Phillips is also being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections for Probation Violation.
