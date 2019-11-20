Woman in critical condition after gun goes off inside vehicle outside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is in critical condition after a gun discharged inside a vehicle outside a Jackson home Tuesday evening.
According to police, 3 others people were inside the vehicle when it went off around 8:30 p.m.
They are now being interviewed to determine what happened.
Several patrol cars and a crime scene unit were stationed outside the home at the scene of the incident.
The house is located in the 6500 block of Lake Forest Dr. Lake Forest Drive.
According to our reporter who was at the scene, there were several neighbors outside with one saying she was heading home when she saw a young woman lying on the street.
The neighbor also says the young woman was with two others when they called for help.
