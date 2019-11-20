LSU maintains No. 1 spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU is No. 1 in the SEC in total offense. The Tigers are averaging 556 yards per game and 47.8 points. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the passing yards leader in the SEC. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is No. 1 in receiving yards, while fellow pass-catcher Justin Jefferson is not far behind at No. 3. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the fifth-best running back in the conference.