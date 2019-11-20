’It’s never easy to say goodbye’: Deep South Pops to close at the end of the month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deep South Pops, the home of gourmet popsicles and coffee, is closing its doors.
The business shared the news on their Facebook page Wednesday.
“Dear friends, it’s never easy to say goodbye,” the post starts. “Due to the needs of our growing family, we are choosing a new path.”
The store, which has been in Jackson for four-and-a-half years, will remain open until the end of November.
They end the announcement by saying, “Thank you for the memories, the support, and the love, Jackson.”
