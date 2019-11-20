Infant care suspended at Brandon facility where child died

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Infant care at Crossgates Methodist Children’s Center is suspended, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced.
The suspension comes after 5-month-old Leif Ming died at the Brandon facility in August.
The health department determined the center violated state rule in failing to prevent the death of a child in its care.
The suspension was handed down in August, but was pending further investigation. Wednesday, the health department determined to keep the suspension in place.
Documents released last week laid out a timeline of events from the day the child died.
At 8:25 a.m. the child is flipped over by a caretaker, with his head facing the door. He was on his stomach. State and federal guidelines call for babies to be placed on their backs unless there are written orders from a physician in the child’s records. We don’t know if the facility had the order to put the baby on his stomach.
At 9:02 he is placed on a jungle gym play mat on his stomach. At 9:04 in the video the child grabs the side of the mat. At 9:11 it appears the child is not moving.
From that point, according to the handwritten report, the baby is not checked on again until 9:50. At 9:51 the boy is taken to a classroom and CPR is performed.
Crossgates was given a maximum fine of $500 and began a plan to train staff on how to prevent sleep-related death.
The facility will continue to operate under a restricted license that does not allow them to care for children under 1 year old.
This is the first major violation that Crossgates has had since opening in 1993. They were also cited for leaving a child unattended in September.
