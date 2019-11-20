Hunter Biden: You are the father, court records allege

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that Hunter Biden is the father of a child born to an Independence County woman, according to court records filed Wednesday in Independence County Circuit Court.
Benton-based attorneys Lancaster & Lancaster filed a motion to seal with incorporated brief in the case involving Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, on behalf of Lunden Alexis Roberts.
Roberts filed a petition for paternity and child support in Aug. 2019 in Independence County Circuit Court against Biden. In the petition, Roberts alleged Biden was the father and the child, born in Aug. 2018, was a result of a relationship.
In the paperwork, Biden’s attorneys said there was not sufficient information to admit or deny the allegations made by Roberts.
However, the motion filed Wednesday by Roberts’ attorneys noted that information may change the issue.
“(The motion noted) That DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child. That the defendant is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the motion from Lancaster and Lancaster noted. “That it is anticipated that this Court will enter an order of paternity finding the defendant to be the natural and legal father of the child who has, to date, only been identified in pleadings to the court as Baby Doe.”
The motion also makes mention of Biden’s father, Joe Biden, and the possibility of security protection.
“That Baby Doe’s paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America (he has already filed for the March 2020 Arkansas primary). He is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020,” the motion notes. “That members of the Biden family either are protected or eligible to be protected by the United States Secret Service as a direct result of Joe Biden’s political status. That Baby Doe’s paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service.”
The motion also seeks to protect the identity of the child, as well as public court records in the case.
