Holmes County school bond issue falls short but educators say they won’t give up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County educators had hoped voters would support a school bond issue, but it failed in the November election.
Superintendent Dr. James Henderson says he sees the result as a step in the right direction because more citizens wanted the bond to pass than those who did not. He is hoping to try again next year.
Henderson says as far back as they know, Holmes County voters have not passed a school bond referendum.
The bond money would have been combined with insurance money and funds from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and MEMA, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, to build new facilities, according to the school district.
Fifty-eight percent of voters supported the bond.
The district needed at least 60 percent for the bond to pass.
Out of almost 14-thousand registered voters, nearly 65-hundred went to the polls.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.