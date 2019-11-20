First Alert Forecast: fall warmth ahead of another winter’s chill

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will keep the weather quiet and turning warmer through the afternoon hours. Shaking off the chilly of the morning 40s, we’ll work our way into the lower to, a few, middle 70s. A few wispy cirrus clouds will stream in from time to time; the clouds will begin to thicken overnight as lows drop to near 50°.
THURSDAY: Clouds will continue to stream in from the south through the day ahead of our next weather maker. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of the rain will stay well to the west.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region through Friday, bringing up a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Chances will increase through the latter part of the day; highs will still manage the lower 70s. Behind the front, rain chances will taper through Saturday morning amid gradually clearing skies. Highs come Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 50s. Into Thanksgiving week, we’ll be quiet Monday, though a few storm systems may affect the region Tuesday – Thursday.
