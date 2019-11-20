First Alert Forecast: fall warmth ahead of another winter’s chill

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region through Friday, bringing up a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Chances will increase through the latter part of the day; highs will still manage the lower 70s. Behind the front, rain chances will taper through Saturday morning amid gradually clearing skies. Highs come Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 50s. Into Thanksgiving week, we’ll be quiet Monday, though a few storm systems may affect the region Tuesday – Thursday.