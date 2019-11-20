Deputies find 140 pounds of meth valued over $1 million, one suspect in custody

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A San Antonio man is in custody after deputies found more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine in his truck.
Esteban Bernardina-Betancourt, 36, was arrested by Harrison County deputies on felony charges of trafficking meth.
A Harrison County deputy conducted a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 10 near the 20-mile marker on a white Dodge pickup truck. The driver, identified as Bernardina-Betancourt, was pulled over for following to close to another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the traffic stop, deputies observed the bed of the truck to be filled with dirt and gravel covering buckets and PVC piping. During the investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies said they discovered the buckets and piping contained numerous one-pound packages of meth. In total, deputies recovered 140, one-pound packages of meth with an estimated street value of over $1 million.
Bernardina-Betancourt is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and remanded into federal custody by the Drug Enforcement Administration. He is held at the Harrison County jail awaiting an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in the U.S. Circuit Court in Gulfport.
