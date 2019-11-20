City of Jackson issue new precautionary boil water notice, lifts others

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new precautionary boil water notice to tell you about in Jackson. The Water/Sewer Utilities Division cites recent loss of pressure along Waterstone Place.
It affects about 15 connections on the drinking water system.
The notice doesn’t mean the water is unsafe, but it does mean that you should boil your water before using it.
The following boil water notices we told you about last night, have now been lifted:
Ridgeover Place; 39211
3400-4199 Old Canton Road; 39216
Chatham Circle; 39206
1400-1499 Peachtree Street; 39202
4600-4699 Meadowridge Drive; 39206
4000-4199 Del Rosa Drive; 39206
