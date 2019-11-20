Attorneys for two Jackson State University football players say their suspensions have been lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State University football players suspended from the campus and team have been reinstated, according to their attorneys.
Carl Jones, 21, and Jakaiser Glass, 20, were arrested by JSU police and charged with robbery a week ago.
Attorney Carlos Moore says the suspensions of his client, Jakaiser Glass, from JSU and the football team have now been lifted. Moore says his office represented Glass at a campus hearing Tuesday.
Aafram Sellers, who represents Jones, says his suspension from the University is also lifted.
Wednesday evening JSU’s Athletic Department could not confirm the players had been reinstated to the team.
Jones and Glass were in court last week. It was revealed during a hearing that the alleged robbery followed a fight between Jones and another student.
According to Jones’ attorney, Aafram Sellers picked up what he thought was his wallet. He later discovered the wallet he had was not his and threw it away.
Glass was apparently with Jones when he threw the wallet away, which is why he was arrested also.
