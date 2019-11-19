Six teens charged for robbing man at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police responded to a report Friday, November 15, of a man that had been robbed at the apartments at 1101 Bowmar Avenue.
Police say when officers arrived at the apartments, they apprehended four males and two females who were involved in the robbery. Five of those arrested is under the age of 18.
The defendants appeared before a judge Monday and all six were bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
Eighteen-year-old Lashunta Fulks of Jackson is the only suspect not from Vicksburg. She and 17-year-old Ashanti Hardin were each arraigned on one count of strong armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Fulks’ bond was set at $175,000 and Hardin’s at $150,000.
Kenan Jackson, a 17-year-old, was charged with one count of strong armed robbery, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was set at $165,000.
Seventeen-year-old’s Samuel Smith and Cameron Roby were each arraigned on one count of strong armed robbery, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. Both of their bonds was set at $190,000.
Demarion Smith, a 15-year-old, was charged with one count of strong armed robbery, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond was also set at $190,000.
