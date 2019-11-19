Officials consider lowering Reservoir water levels in ongoing fight against the Giant Salvinia

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday night, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District held a public hearing to discuss lowering the levels after the Giant Salvania was rediscovered last week.
“It is an evil weed that we have to get rid of and, if not, we have to find a way to keep it under control,” said Bobby Cleveland, a spokesperson for Pearl River Valley Water Supply District.
I asked Cleveland what the options were for boaters.
“Drop the water another three feet lower then we had this summer to near record levels,” Cleveland answered.
That would make this one of the lowest levels the Rez has ever seen in it’s history, an option most people in attendance said they want nothing to do with.
“It just seems to me that the ongoing maintenance is going to be the issue, no matter if they lower the levels or not. The ongoing maintenance is still there because it is impossible to find every last plant,” said Vice Commander with the Jackson Yacht Club, Robert Muller.
Many people in attendance Monday night brought their frustrations to the board, holding nothing back.
“The issue we have we have two harbors," said Muller. "Our England harbor which generates 16,000 dollars a month will be unusable.”
Not only that, but Muller says low water levels could also cause severe damage to boats.
“The floating piers will be on the bottom, which may cause them extensive damage to have repairs,” Muller said.
A concern officials have kept into consideration.
“The other option would be to basically see the fact that we can’t kill it all and it is time to go into control and maintenance from this point forward,” he said.
This Thursday the board will decide to to take the vote during the board meeting at 9:30 that morning.
If officials decide to lower water levels, it could happen as early as December 13th.
