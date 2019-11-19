Meridian man steals ambulance while crew member napped in the back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after stealing an ambulance while a crew member slept in the back.
The ambulance and its crew from Jackson were at a truck stop in Meridian when Zachary Hopson jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off, reports WTOK.
A member of the crew, who was taking a nap in the back of the ambulance, managed to jump out of the vehicle before it drove onto the interstate.
The crew member was not injured.
Deputies and Meridian police officers then chased the ambulance before it stopped.
Hopson’s bond has been set at just over $16,000.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.