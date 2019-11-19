Memphis couple charged with capital murder after baby dies at Southaven motel

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - An 18-year-old mother and her 37-year-old boyfriend are charged with murder after the death of a 13-month-old baby in September.
Southaven Police Major Wayne Perkins says detectives began investigating the baby’s death at Southern Inn and Suites Sept. 25 under what Perkins called “suspicious” circumstances. At the time, Kentavia Chapman and Pierre Jarrell, both of Memphis, were charged with felony child abuse.
Jarrell was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Perkins says investigators received the baby’s toxicology report Monday and have since charged the couple with capital murder.
Chapman and Jarrell are both in jail in DeSoto County.
