First Alert Forecast: 70s return mid-week; rain by week’s end

TUESDAY: High pressure builds back into the area through Tuesday and will help to bring temperatures back to where they should be for mid-late November. Expect highs to rebound nicely from the morning 30s and 40s to the upper 60s to near 70° amid mainly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will keep the weather quiet and turning warmer through the afternoon hours. Shaking off the chilly of the morning 40s, we’ll work our way into the lower to, a few, middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will begin to increase by Thursday ahead of our next weather maker will come by way of a cold front sweeping through late Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for rain. The rain chances may linger into early Saturday before completely clearing the board. Behind the front, temperatures will slip again into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
