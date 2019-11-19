FBI will not 'confirm or deny’ investigation into Ridgway Lane dealings

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - When the members of Stonebridge at Pebble Creek saw the news of HOA’s filing lawsuits against Ridgway Lane, they immediately began reviewing their own financial records.
Ridgway Lane has been managing the property for over six years. Last week they went to their offices in person.
Chris Mendonca, the Stonebridge HOA’s Acting Secretary, said, “One of the acting board members, she went down to Ridgway Lane and Associates and she said that things were in boxes, and the place was falling apart, and she said that the people were working without pay so we were kind of left with a whole lot of bills and a lot of questions.”
They’re still trying to answer the question of if any of their HOA’s money has disappeared like several others claim. Their losses now tallying over a million dollars.
“Our acting president right now is digging in the books and she’s trying to assess what’s what,” said Mendonca.
David Lane, Ridgway Lane’s president, declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuits.
He told one HOA that he planned to leave the business because of “health reasons” at the end of the year.
His son was also departing the business which he said would shut down at the end of the year.
“Board members are doing everything we can to maintain our own lives as well as keep the community informed of what kind of disasters await, and the bills we owe,” Chris Mendonca said.
Ridgway Lane’s website went offline last week, left behind only a message that says: “Future home of something quite cool.”
We heard some HOA's have contacted the FBI to pursue criminal charges against Ridgway Lane.
When we contacted them today, they would only say they couldn’t confirm or deny any investigation.
