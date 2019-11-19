City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you need to know about these precautionary boil water notices.
From 2100 East Northside Drive to 2399 East Northside Drive, there are about 30 connections affected by a recent loss in water pressure.
If you live in the 1400 block of Peachtree Street, there are about 10 connections affected.
You should also boil your water as a precaution if you live in the 4600 block of Meadowridge Drive; about 30 connections there and about 30 connections in the 4-thousand block of Del Rosa Drive.
There are about 10 water connections impacted on Olive Street, also.
